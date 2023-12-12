Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, the team announced Tuesday.

The team said a "full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

Jedrick Wills Jr. has been on injured reserve since suffering an MCL injury in his right knee in early November. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Wills has been on injured reserve since early November after suffering an MCL injury in his right knee. But the Browns had been hopeful that Wills would be able to return before the end of the season.

Cleveland just lost starting right tackle Dawand Jones for the year with a knee injury he suffered in practice last week.

Geron Christian has been starting in Wills' place.

Wills was the 10th pick in the 2020 draft. In May, the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, guaranteeing his base salary of $14.175 million for the 2024 season.