Pat McAfee is full of praise for Tommy DeVito and the Giants after their win over the Packers. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tommy DeVito isn't the only one who stole the show on Monday night. His agent, Sean Stellato, did as well.

While the undrafted rookie led the New York Giants on a last-minute game-winning drive in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers, Stellato lit up the internet before and during the contest. He did it by wearing a black and silver pinstripe suit that popped with an all-black fedora. What most at home didn't see were the all-gold Jordans Stellato wore, gifted to him by a client from the New England Patriots after Super Bowl 51.

"The hat is kind of my thing," said Stellato, who owns and operates Stellato Sports. "I love Rocky Balboa, Frank Sinatra. I feel like I'm, in a nutshell, it is part of the lineup. Maybe people will judge a little bit but at the end of the day it's something that I've embraced. I've always admired that look."

Stellato, of course, has a collaboration with a hat company. He hinted the overall outfit that may be on deck for Sunday when the Giants play on the road against the New Orleans Saints may be even better.

"I've got something so wild that I might wear Sunday if ... I don't know if I should let the cat out of the bag," Stellato teased.

The Monday night look itself was special. It attracted a lot of attention pre-game when the cameras caught Stellato on the sideline with a phone attached to his ear while he chatted with the surprising undrafted rookie who continues to open eyes.

Of course this is Tommy DeVito's agent https://t.co/8oWwLSIqjk pic.twitter.com/hds38wDTTx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 12, 2023

Stellato said he's not exactly sure who he was talking to at the time -- it was either a potential endorsement deal he was trying to close or one of his four daughters since he took two calls from the sideline and FaceTimes with his daughters every night when on the road.

But that was just the appetizer, or the antipasto, as Stellato explained. The Boston-based agent was all over the screen during the broadcast, but never more prominently than after DeVito threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

That's when the kissing scene unfolded.

"Tommy's father grabbed me and gave me the biggest smooch on the cheek. Him and I, we have a very close relationship. It was one of those moments where we're just family," Stellato said. "When you really care about someone and you're excited, a kiss is kind of sacred in our heritage. I'm a reciprocator. I wanted to let him know this is how I feel, too.

"Then the beauty of it then, it was like in sync and ricocheted to his son Max. It was pretty special. It was cool. At the end of the day, it wasn't staged. It was organic. Everyone got a kick out of it."

DeVito, the local legend who famously still lives at home with his parents, hadn't seen video of the viral moment during his postgame press conference. When given details, a smile stretched across his face.

"Oh god," DeVito said, in a way already used to the attention his family is receiving throughout this surprising run. "I'm going to have to find that one after this. I'm sure it was pure comedy."

When told his family and agent were going to become famous for this one, he shrugged it off.

"It's good for business," DeVito said.

DeVito, his family and agent have really leaned into the craze. Tommy Cutlets' family had a massive tailgate before the game with, you guessed it, plenty of chicken cutlets.

Like most everybody else, Stellato seems to be relishing the attention, even if some of the internet jokes and memes are with him while others are against him. That doesn't bother him.

"Not at all. My entire life I've been the underdog. I've been told I'm too small, short, not smart enough," Stellato said. "I honestly love it. I love when people try to be judgmental instead of curious. It's more fuel to the fire. I walk in humility. Actions speak louder than words."

So who is this Sean Stellato? Like DeVito, he is a former standout football player and of Italian descent. Stellato played collegiately as a running back at Marist and professionally in the Arena Football League.

But unlike DeVito, he is from the Boston area instead of New Jersey. He's also an author of two books, "4th and Long, The Odds: My Journey" and "No Backing Down."

He is not new to this agent stuff either. He's been in the agent game since 2005.

And now after Monday night, he's also an internet sensation.