Open Extended Reactions

NFL owners will vote Wednesday to award Super Bowl LXI to Los Angeles, per league sources.

The vote will be taken at the league meetings in Dallas with the Super Bowl set to return to Los Angeles in 2027.

The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC. It will be ESPN's first Super Bowl telecast and ABC's first telecast of the game since Super Bowl XL in February 2006.

The league and the teams' events committee evolved its Super Bowl selection process five years ago to focus on one city as the potential host.

The NFL has chosen the venue that was used to host Super Bowl LVI and the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, 2023, cementing the league's lineup for the next four years:

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9, 2025, at the Superdome in New Orleans

Super Bowl LX: Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Super Bowl LXI: 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The league will sandwich the Super Bowl between the World Cup in 2026, when Los Angeles will be one of 16 North American host cities, and the Summer Olympic Games in 2028, giving Los Angeles a tripleheader of mega sporting events that will make it one of the sports capitals of the world.

The league had considered Los Angeles for an earlier Super Bowl but because of its sports congestion and commitment to host other events, pushed it off until 2027.

Back in February 2022, before Los Angeles hosted its last Super Bowl, when Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts discussed the game, he predicted that there will "many coming," adding "SoFi Stadium is now the site of the world's most hyped sports championships, concerts and other performances, setting the standard for what a top tier venue should be."