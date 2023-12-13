Peyton Manning credits Joe Flacco's poise for his resurgence as the Browns' quarterback. (1:13)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will be without two key players defensively as they push for their first playoff appearance since 2020.

The Browns placed their leading tackler, safety Grant Delpit, on injured reserve Wednesday with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least Cleveland's final four regular-season games. On top of that, a source told ESPN defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury. Both players suffered their injuries in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Delpit leads the Browns with 80 tackles. Over the weekend, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $36 million, including $23 million guaranteed.

Okoronkwo is second on the team behind Myles Garrett with 4.5 sacks. He also has 12 tackles for loss.

Cleveland has suffered a rash of season-ending injuries this year, including to All-Pro running back Nick Chubb (knee) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder). This week, the Browns announced that both starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Dawand Jones (knee) would miss the rest of the season, as well.

Despite the injuries, Cleveland (8-5) is all alone as the No. 5 seed atop the AFC wild-card race. The Browns face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Browns signed veteran safety Duron Harmon from their practice squad Wednesday to fill the roster spot opened when Delpit was put on IR.