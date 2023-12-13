Justin Jefferson is walked to the locker room after taking a big hit from Marcus Epps in the second quarter of play. (0:34)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is on track to play a full game Saturday against the Bengals, six days after a precautionary trip to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Jefferson was injured Sunday on a hit by Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps in the second quarter of the Vikings' 3-0 victory. Team doctors sent him via ambulance for further testing to rule out internal bleeding and broken ribs, among other possible injuries, Jefferson said Wednesday.

He was ultimately cleared of anything serious, and when asked if he anticipated playing Saturday he said: "Yeah, yeah."

Asked if he would play his normal amount of reps, Jefferson nodded his head and said: "Yep."

Jefferson had missed the Vikings' previous seven games because of a right hamstring injury, which he said felt "perfect" during all 13 snaps he played against the Raiders. But when doctors told him he would need to be seen at a hospital, Jefferson said he "definitely broke down a little bit." He said he monitored the game on his phone, even amid sirens that helped speed the ambulance's progress from the stadium, and then during the testing itself.

Other hospital visitors were "probably annoyed by me," Jefferson joked, because he was yelling and screaming as he watched the game.

Turning serious, Jefferson said: "This season has been tough for me, for the hamstring injury and now this, exiting the game early. But God's got me. I'm blessed to be in this situation. I've just got to keep going, doing what I need to do, and hopefully Saturday I can give what everybody is expecting."