METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed intends to play this week after missing the last two games with a thigh contusion.

Shaheed left the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 after taking a hit to the thigh early in the contest and returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

"I think I'll be good to go. I went out there and practiced today and it felt good. No setbacks or nothing," Shaheed said.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (foot/left hand) also returned to practice after missing last week's game against the Carolina Panthers, but wide receiver Chris Olave sat out practice with an ankle injury.

Shaheed initially tried to return to the game after an opposing player fell on him and caused the initial injury. But when he hit the ground after diving to make a catch, he realized he wasn't going to be able to continue.

"That's when I was like, 'OK, I can't really move my leg anymore,'" he said.

Shaheed, who is currently one of the leading Pro Bowl vote receivers as a return specialist, returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown earlier in the season.

He has 33 catches for 534 yards and 3 touchdowns and is the primary deep threat for the Saints, with 6 catches for 40 yards or more.

The Saints host the New York Giants on Sunday. They are eligible to get wide receiver Michael Thomas back from injured reserve the following week.