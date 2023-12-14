Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk discuss the Lions after their Week 14 loss to the Bears. (1:01)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After losing two of their past three games, the Detroit Lions could receive a boost in the secondary as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been medically cleared, according to coach Dan Campbell.

The 21-day practice window could start as soon as next week for Gardner-Johnson, who hasn't suited up since Week 2 after he suffered a torn pectoral during the 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on the injured reserve list.

Campbell called it "great news" as Gardner-Johnson also hinted at his return with a social media post Wednesday referencing "The Simpsons" sitcom.

"He's one of the X-Men, he's got these mutant genes because he has healed extremely quickly, and he's gotten his strength back. It is secure," Campbell said. "So, yeah, he's going to be ready to go here pretty soon."

Detroit certainly needs help on defense after allowing 25 or more points in five straight games, which is the longest active streak in NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

In Gardner-Johnson's two appearances this season, he started in both games while registering 13 total tackles with two passes defended. He signed with the Lions in the offseason after a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles and was the NFL's co-leader in interceptions with six in 2022.

"[Lions general manager Brad Holmes] and I need to talk about it, but it's good news, and certainly the plan will be, let's get him going ASAP to get him practicing, get his legs back under him, get him in shape ... football shape," Campbell said. "But that's great news. That's a credit to him, too, now. He's been working."