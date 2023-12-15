Pat McAfee and his crew detail how the Cowboys and 49ers are playing hot football at the right time. (1:32)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the San Francisco 49ers' star-studded galaxy, it's hard for young, unproven players to get their due.

It's even more difficult when one of those established stars unintentionally sabotages those efforts. Take the case of Niners cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, an emerging player who has worked his way up the depth chart to become one of the team's most fearless and reliable defenders this season.

Lenoir has played well for most of the past two seasons but could be more of a household name were it not for defensive end Nick Bosa. In December 2022, Lenoir had a pick-six wiped away because Bosa drew a penalty for roughing the passer. In last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, Lenoir had an interception nullified by an offsides penalty on Bosa.

After the win, Bosa apologized for denying Lenoir the additional shine he's earned.

"I love Demo so much," Bosa said. "I should get him a gift. A Christmas gift. I need to step up my shopping."

While presents may have to wait, there's no denying that Lenoir has emerged as one of the Niners' most consistent defenders. Ask around the Niners locker room about which players aren't getting enough credit for the team's 10-3 record and Lenoir's name is sure to come up.

"There's a lot of great players on this team, so it's hard to get noticed," Lenoir said. "But I kind of don't pay attention to it and I just do my one-eleventh and try to be the best person I could be for this team."

On a team with All-Pro and Pro Bowl talents such as Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner, Lenoir isn't alone in quietly making a difference.

Others, such as guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Ambry Thomas and punter Mitch Wishnowsky are playing at high levels in their own right and will be integral if the Niners are to make a run at the franchise's long-coveted sixth Lombardi Trophy. The next step in that journey will be Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox).

G Aaron Banks

Two nights before the 49ers' Thanksgiving night game against the Seahawks, Banks' status was uncertain because of a turf toe injury. After a Tuesday night walkthrough, Banks stayed on the field with Chris Foerster, the Niners offensive line coach and run game coordinator, to test out the toe.

Banks was pushed and prodded to see how well he could anchor. Later that night, Banks called Foerster and expressed that he was unsure if he'd be able to play, especially on Seattle's artificial surface.

But the Niners were already going to be without starting right guard Spencer Burford, which would leave them woefully thin at guard if Banks didn't play. Banks decided to give it a go, battling through the injury and helping the 49ers secure the win.

"I think that was a huge indication of steps that he took forward," Williams said. "So much respect for Banks and the steps he's taken from last year to this year and the previous year to last year. He's definitely on a climb, and he's one of those guys that we can lean on."

After essentially redshirting as a rookie, Banks was a reliable starter in 2022. This year, he has continued to assert himself as one of the team's most dependable linemen.

While Williams leads the way, Banks has played a part in helping the Niners become dominant in running to the left. San Francisco leads the NFL in rushing yards (925) and rushing touchdowns (13) and is third in yards per carry (6.0) when rushing left.

Banks says his only individual goal this season was to continue to build on the foundation he built last year. His understanding of the scheme and what is required of him -- the detail that goes into a Niners' running play is much more than one might think -- has only grown.

Banks' focus is on finishing this season strong, even if it doesn't come with a lot of accolades.

"I don't really think about it too much," Banks said. "I just want to do my job to the best of my ability and then the coaches and the people in this building see that and know what I do and know how I do my job and that's all that really matters."

CBs Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas

Coming out of the Week 9 bye, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks made two important personnel changes. Those moves? Bumping Lenoir from outside cornerback into the slot and inserting Thomas on the outside in nickel packages.

Neither third-year corner was fazed, vowing to do whatever it takes to make the team better.

"I just feel that's the right move with how the defense looks right now," Lenoir said. "I feel like we play a lot faster when I'm there, and it's a way to get the best 11 on the field."

That notion is supported by how the 49ers defense has played post-bye. In the five games since, San Francisco is tied for second in points allowed per game (13), seventh in opponent QBR (33.8) and third in yards per dropback allowed (5.12). The 49ers' 41 pass breakups plus interceptions since Week 10 are 13 more than any other team.

The 49ers' defensive has blossomed since Deommodore Lenoir was moved to slot corner in nickel packages. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Lenoir has given up one touchdown as the nearest defender this season, a score that occurred on a broken play in Week 13. Wilks also praises Lenoir's physicality in the run game, as Lenoir ranks third on the team in tackles with 67 to go with his four pass breakups and two interceptions.

"I can't say enough about Demo," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Wherever Demo stays at, he always gets really good at it. We need him in both areas, which puts a lot of stress on him, but I can't tell you how happy I've been with his style of play."

Shanahan is equally impressed with Thomas. Thomas emerged as a starter late in the 2021 season but had been unable to regain his starting spot in part because he's struggled to put on needed weight and maintain it.

Thomas has improved at that this season and Shanahan says he's playing "his best football" right now. Since stepping back into the lineup, Thomas has four passes defended (tied for fifth in the NFL), an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"He's gotten his opportunity here in the last month," Shanahan said. "I think he's gotten better each week. I've been really happy with him and him being ready for this and how he's improving as he goes about it."

P Mitch Wishnowsky

As the punter for an offense as prolific as the 49ers', Wishnowsky is akin to the pro sports version of the Maytag repairman. There may not be many opportunities but the expectation to get the job done remains.

"Mitch is huge," Shanahan said. "He's been really good."

Through 13 games, Wishnowsky is in the middle of what he openly calls his best NFL season despite attempting the sixth-fewest punts in the league. His 42.9 net yards per attempt rank 10th in the league, but more important has been his ability to pin opponents deep in their territory.

A league-leading 15 of Wishnowsky's punts have come from the 50-yard line or closer. Wishnowsky has dropped all 15 of those attempts inside the 20, with 10 inside the 10-yard line and four of those inside the 5 and zero touchbacks.

What's more, Wishnowsky is third in the NFL in percentage of punts pinned inside the 20 (48.8%) and first in percentage pinned inside the 10 (27.9%) and inside the 5 (11.6%). He has two touchbacks on his 43 punts.

Wishnowsky says there's not any magic recipe for his success pinning opposing offenses deep in their territory. It's just a matter of choosing what type of punt he wants in terms of spin, location distance and hang time.

It hasn't hurt that Wishnowsky is plenty comfortable, with the security of the four-year deal he signed in 2022 and the trust of special teams coach Brian Schneider to make decisions like the fake punt run he ad-libbed last week against the Seahawks. He also points to what he calls a "fun" room with long-snapper Taybor Pepper and kicker Jake Moody.

"(I'm) a little more relaxed," Wishnowsky said. "I think I've just had my sort of learning years and now it's time to just keep getting better."