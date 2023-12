Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, and the bar for pregame fashion remains as high as ever.

This Sunday, it wasn't just players who showed out with their arrival style. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel went with a cowboy look, walking into Nissan Stadium sporting jeans and a 10-gallon hat. Vrabel wasn't the only coach to stand out -- Kansas City Chiefs boss Andy Reid went with a simple but effective suit and bright red tie.

The players didn't disappoint, either. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones led the way, rocking a green-and-yellow sombrero.

Here are the best-dressed stars from Week 15.

Sunday's finest

In the 305. pic.twitter.com/U0OLyOp5XV — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 17, 2023

Fit for the moment 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nrOpkSf6MC — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 17, 2023

A man of his word 🤠 pic.twitter.com/HTHzKFEcxB — Titans (Oilers Version) (@Titans) December 17, 2023

Here on business. 💼 pic.twitter.com/kKNeUtlVdb — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 17, 2023

In enemy territory pic.twitter.com/rH6sGIo84p — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 17, 2023

Yetur said what rain?! pic.twitter.com/zsAttax94y — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 17, 2023

DBs always bringin' the 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXIj0OdRyT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 17, 2023

JF1 back in the Buckeye State pic.twitter.com/zo7MEXSX1m — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 17, 2023

Siaki bringing the island vibes on this rainy day 🇹🇴@Jackfish801 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/UXXAu4CvYk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2023

Kickin' it in style 💯 pic.twitter.com/wUy8tiW4Oh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2023

Saturday's top looks

Saturday night fits pic.twitter.com/W3WTEQY0Qk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 16, 2023

MPJ has arrived.



(You can't see him, but take our word for it.) pic.twitter.com/60qThA4rTV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 16, 2023

Dressed to win 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ex8nkceu2N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Thursday night threads