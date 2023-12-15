Week 15 brings a different style of outfits with the NFL kicking off "Thursday Night Football" in Las Vegas.
The Los Angeles Chargers stepped into Allegiant Stadium on a more casual note. For quarterback Easton Stick, his debut look consisted of a gray quarter zip, black jeans and a pair of Air Max.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby led Sin City's stars through the tunnel with an open green button-down shirt to show off his tattoos, with a neck full of ice and a black Raiders hat to complete the fit.
Here's how the teams arrived for "Thursday Night Football":
stick season 🎵 pic.twitter.com/KdnRRpXdpq— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 14, 2023
Time to lock in 🔒#LACvsLV | 📺 @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/1rAmqgFi0y— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 14, 2023