          NFL Week 14: Stick goes casual for 'Thursday Night Football' debut

          Easton Stick arrived with a casual look for "Thursday Night Football." Los Angeles Chargers/X
          • Kalan Hooks
          Dec 14, 2023, 08:15 PM ET

          Week 15 brings a different style of outfits with the NFL kicking off "Thursday Night Football" in Las Vegas.

          The Los Angeles Chargers stepped into Allegiant Stadium on a more casual note. For quarterback Easton Stick, his debut look consisted of a gray quarter zip, black jeans and a pair of Air Max.

          Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby led Sin City's stars through the tunnel with an open green button-down shirt to show off his tattoos, with a neck full of ice and a black Raiders hat to complete the fit.

          Here's how the teams arrived for "Thursday Night Football":