Field Yates and Mike Clay evaluate Geno Smith's fantasy outlook vs. the Eagles. (1:04)

Is Geno Smith a better fantasy option than Matthew Stafford this week? (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 15 features the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). For more on all Week 15 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET. The Eagles-Seahawks game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)