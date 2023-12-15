ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
Week 15 features the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). For more on all Week 15 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.
How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?
ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET. The Eagles-Seahawks game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)