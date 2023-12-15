Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers placed tight end Hayden Hurst, who has been dealing with post-traumatic amnesia from a concussion suffered last month, on season-ending injured reserve.

A league source said it is precautionary after Hurst missed the past four games while in the concussion protocol.

Hurst recently told ESPN he doesn't believe his situation is career-ending.

"I'm doing better each day," Hurst said last week. "It's not going to end my career, just being cautious as I come back. Should be another week or two."

The 30-year-old later expressed his thanks for the support he has received and again said the injury isn't likely to end his career.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me. I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don't remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process," he wrote on X.

Hurst's father, Jerry, last week revealed on X that his son had post-traumatic amnesia a few hours after appearing at practice for the first time since suffering the concussion in the Nov. 9 Thursday night game at Chicago. "[Hayden] has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9," Jerry Hurst wrote on X. "Slow recovery, don't know when he'll be back. Prayers."

Hurst, a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018, told ESPN last week "it was a weird feeling for the first couple of weeks.''

"I'm doing way better now,'' he said.

Hurst entered the protocol during the Thursday night game after taking a blow that caused his head to hit the ground. He reentered the game and wasn't placed back into the protocol until the next day.

He later was told by the independent neurologist that he was suffering from post-traumatic amnesia.

"That's what I was told by the neurologist, but sounds way worse," Hayden told ESPN.com.

Post-traumatic amnesia, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is amnesia that develops after an injury. It can involve multiple forms of amnesia. It can invoke confusion and frustration in those impacted because they have difficulty remembering where they are, how they got there or any new information since the injury. Hurst signed a three-year contract with the Panthers during the offseason after one season with the Bengals in 2022, during which he caught 52 passes for 414 yards.

He has 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in nine games this season for the Panthers.

The Panthers also put offensive guard Justin McCray (calf) on IR.