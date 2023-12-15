Marcus Spears points to C.J. Stroud's concussion as to why he is taking the Titans over the Texans. (0:34)

HOUSTON -- The Texans have ruled rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud doubtful for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

On Friday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud is "feeling better but still is in the concussion protocol" as he hasn't practiced with the team this week.

Stroud suffered a concussion when New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams delivered a blow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss that knocked him out of the game.

Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills is expected to start place of Stroud for the first time all season if the rookie signal-caller can't play. Mills went 5-20-1 as a starter in his first two seasons in Houston, throwing for 5,802 yards with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

"With time come reps and experience. I think just the amount of opportunity I've had and the experience I've been able to build over these past couple of years has made me a better player," Mills said Thursday to reporters. "I'm looking forward to it."

Mills will receive some help in the skill player department as tight end Dalton Schultz, who's third on the team in receiving yards (455), will play against the Titans after missing the past two games (hamstring). However, Nico Collins, the team's leading receiver and 11th in receiving yards (1,004), is questionable with a calf injury as Collins hasn't practiced all week.

The potential loss of Stroud could disrupt a potential record-breaking season.

Stroud is second in the NFL in passing yards (3,631) and is 743 yards short of tying the NFL record for passing yards for a rookie held by former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (4,374). If he returns in Week 16, he would have to average 248 yards per game for the next three games to eclipse Luck's record.

Texans' offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik admits that he'll have to call the game differently with Mills compared to Stroud as he believes the 2023 No. 2 pick "throws the ball probably better than most people and humans that we've ever seen."

But Slowik believes in Mills based on how the 2021 third-round pick has adapted to the offensive system.

"He's played games already over the course of a couple years. He's really adapted well to our system. He's done really [well] on kind of our movement stuff -- our keeper stuff," Slowik said. "He's adapted to our drop back game, which is different than a lot of other guys. Not other guys -- it's different from other schemes that he's been in -- just how we approach it. And then, play pass -- I think guys typically kind of figure out pretty quick. It's more adapting to the dropback. He already has a feel for the keepers. And then the nomenclature and being able to use the verbiage, he's really picked that up pretty quick, which I think is a testament to kind of how smart he is and how he's been doing the whole time."

The injury to Stroud comes with the Texans one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) in the AFC South and tied with five other teams at 7-6 at No. 6 in the conference, with only three wild-card spots up for grabs if they can't catch the Jags. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Texans a 45% chance to make the playoffs coming into Week 14.