Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday.

Sirianni did not provide a timeline for Slay's return, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the cornerback is expected back by the end of the regular season.

Sirianni declined to reveal who would replace Slay in the lineup, saying: "We've got the right guys in place." Rookie Kelee Ringo and second-year player Josh Jobe are two of the top candidates.

Slay has been the best player for an otherwise shaky secondary, posting two interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- and 14 pass breakups.

The Eagles rank 28th in pass defense and have given up 29 touchdowns through the air, the second most in the NFL.