CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of their top defenders early in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader was ruled out with a right knee injury following a collision at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Shortly after Reader went down, Cincinnati's medical staff called for a cart to take him off the field. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest before the Vikings finished their offensive drive.

The veteran has been one of the most important players for Cincinnati's defense in recent years. The eighth-year player out of Clemson signed with Cincinnati during 2020 free agency. His four-year deal worth $53 million was the first key acquisition for a Bengals team that finished the 2019 season with the NFL's worst record.

Earlier in the week, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo praised Reader as the most consistent Cincinnati defender so far this season. Reader is in the final year of his contract with the club.

Bengals rookie cornerback DJ Ivey was ruled out of the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury. The seventh-round pick suffered the injury trying to make a tackle on a punt return.