CINCINNATI -- Welcome back, Jordan Addison.

The Minnesota Vikings' rookie receiver had gone into a slump in the latter stages of teammate Justin Jefferson's absence from hamstring and chest injuries.

But he exploded back onto the scene Saturday in Cincinnati as the Bengals' defense focused its attention on Jefferson.

On the opening drive of the second half, Addison scooped a low pass from quarterback Nick Mullens at the 34-yard line. Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II dove for the ball, leaving Addison a clear path to sprint the rest of the way for a 37-yard score, giving the Vikings some breathing room with a 14-3 lead.

Addison had gone five consecutive games without a touchdown after scoring seven in the Vikings' first eight games of the year. His total of eight touchdowns this season leads all NFL rookies.