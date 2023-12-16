Marcus Spears shares why he likes the Rams to win against the Commanders in Week 15. (0:37)

LOS ANGELES -- Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders due to groin tightness.

Donald did not practice on Friday, but his absence was listed on the Rams' injury report as a rest day.

Donald has not missed a game this season and has six sacks, 43 tackles and two passes defensed. He leads defensive tackles this season in ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate (22%).

On Sunday, the Rams will face Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in sacks taken this season.