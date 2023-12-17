Colts strengthen playoff position with win over reeling Steelers

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts rebounded from one of their most concerning performances of the season in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals, putting together a complete performance in a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that keeps them in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The Colts' playoff hopes would have taken a major hit with a different result. The Colts entered the game with a 38% chance of making the postseason and their odds would have dropped to 19% with a loss. But the victory boosted their playoff odds to 63% with Saturday's win, with a road matchup against the Falcons looming on Dec. 24.

Most encouraging for the Colts was the performance of quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had been on an inconsistent run of late. He turned in one of his finest performances of the season with three touchdown passes on 18 of 28 passing for 215 yards. But injury concerns loom for Indianapolis, with No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) and running back Zack Moss (arm) leaving the game with injuries.

A look at the other top storylines for both teams:

Indianapolis Colts

Silver lining: The loss of Moss to an injury in the first half was a big blow considering the fact starting running back Jonathan Taylor is already out with a thumb injury. But the Colts got a surprising pair of performances from their third- and fourth-string runners, with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combining for 155 rushing yards. The duo was dominant in some stretches of the game.

Troubling trend: Something's going on with Colts kicker Matt Gay. He's now missed four kicks in two weeks, including an extra point against the Bengals. On Saturday, he missed from 56 yards and 43 yards. The 43-yarder was just his second miss inside 50 yards this season.

Bold prediction for next week: The Colts accumulated four sacks on Saturday, but look for them to increase that number with at least six next week in Atlanta. The Falcons have yielded 36 sacks this season, including seven in a Week 3 loss to the Lions. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 24)