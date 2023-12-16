49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles head of security are ejected after a personal foul penalty on DeVonta Smith. (0:38)

Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro will have not have sideline access for the remainder of the regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN, but may return during the playoffs.

DiSando was barred from being on the Eagles sideline for last week's game at Dallas Cowboys after he got into a sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw the previous week.

The NFL sent a memo to all teams last week reminding them to "please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 last week for the hit on Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith that led to the sideline scrap.

The Associated Press first reported news on DiSandro's regular-season sideline ban.