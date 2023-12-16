Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have ruled rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans as Stroud is still in the concussion protocol.

Case Keenum, 35, will start in place of Stroud. Throughout the week Keenum and Davis Mills split reps, but coach DeMeco Ryans will roll with the 11-year veteran over Mills.

The last time Keenum started a game was in 2021 when he replaced Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for two games. Keenum threw three touchdowns with one interception and the Browns were 2-0 in those matchups.

Keenum hasn't been active in any game this season, as he's been in the emergency quarterback role. So whenever Stroud left the game this season for a few snaps, Mills replaced him. And against the Jets, Mills finished the game.

Stroud didn't practice all week, which indicated that the No. 2 overall pick didn't clear the five phrases of the protocol required to play against the Titans.

On Friday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud is "feeling better," but didn't recover enough to play this weekend.

It will be the first game Stroud will miss in his career.

Stroud suffered a concussion when New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams delivered a blow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss that knocked him out of the game in Week 14.