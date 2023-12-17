Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins plan to allow Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to determine whether he can play Sunday against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN.

The Dolphins are unsure whether Hill or rookie running back De'Von Achane, who both are listed as questionable, will be available against New York and don't plan to decide on either player until they see how they feel Sunday morning, according to sources.

Hill has plenty on the line Sunday, as he is challenging to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to finish a regular season with 2,000 receiving yards. But Hill, who is dealing with an ankle injury that has hindered him since Monday night, didn't practice all week, and the Dolphins know they need him for the rest of their season as much as they do Sunday.

A decision on Hill's status is not likely to be made until pregame warmups, according to sources.

The Dolphins (9-4) and Jets (5-8) also squared off in the 2022 offseason, when the AFC East rivals both made trade offers to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill, the one available player capable of helping each franchise and their respective quarterbacks.

The Jets offered the Chiefs the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 draft, the No. 38 pick and the No. 69 pick in exchange for Hill and a fourth-round pick. But the Chiefs ended up accepting the offer from the Dolphins, who sent Kansas City the No. 29 overall pick in 2022, the No. 50 pick, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and two picks in 2023 -- a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

The Chiefs used those draft picks on cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receivers Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

Kansas City initially attempted to re-sign Hill in 2022 shortly after the Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Packers and signed him to a five-year, $140 million extension, making him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. The Chiefs then increased their offer to Hill, according to league sources, in an effort to retain him, but Hill was interested in an even bigger contract and moving on from Kansas City -- and both sides felt like it was best to make that happen.

The Jets made a strong attempt to lure Hill to New York, offering the Chiefs an attractive trade package and Hill a massive contract that would have topped Adams' deal with Las Vegas, according to sources. But Hill was more interested in returning to Miami, where he lived and trained during the offseason, according to sources.

The Chiefs also solicited Hill's advice about whether he wanted to be traded to Miami or New York, according to a league source. A mere six days after the Raiders signed Adams to his landmark extension, the Chiefs obliged Hill, traded him to Miami, and watched the Dolphins sign him to a four-year, $120 million extension that became the new record deal for a wide receiver.