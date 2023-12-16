Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was ejected midway through the second quarter Saturday for a hard hit on Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Kazee came flying in and collided with Pittman hard despite adjusting his body to lead with his shoulder instead of his helmet.

Officials immediately threw flags from all directions, and Kazee was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected. After being tended to by medical staff on the field, Pittman was evaluated and later ruled out with a concussion.

To make matters worse for the Steelers secondary, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a knee injury on the very next play in a collision with teammate Patrick Peterson. He was later ruled out.

The Steelers' safety depth is thin behind Kazee and Fitzpatrick, with just Trenton Thompson and Miles Killebrew left at the position.