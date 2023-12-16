Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- It appears the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback carousel is about to slow down. Nick Mullens' 303-yard passing performance Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals drew the approval of coach Kevin O'Connell, who repeatedly complimented Mullens' play while speaking with reporters even while stopping short of naming him the team's starter moving forward.

Mullens completed 26 of 33 passes, two of which went for touchdowns to rookie receiver Jordan Addison. He threw two interceptions, both in the second quarter, and a third later in the game was reversed because of a penalty. But after making Mullens his fourth different starter in a seven-game stretch, O'Connell did not sound eager to shuffle his lineup again.

"He did a lot of good things today," O'Connell said. "I liked the feel of both our run game and pass game and how it was working together. But we'll take a look at it, watch the film and make a decision moving forward. But Nick Mullens played how I expected him to play. We still need to find a way to protect the football when it's in our hands on all downs, and continue to strive for the execution of the other 10 guy around the quarterback, which I thought for the most part was pretty solid."

Mullens opened the season as the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins but was on injured reserve when Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 8. Saturday, Mullens threw one touchdown pass while falling backwards; Addison scooped the low pass and dashed 37 yards for the score. On the other, Mullens threw into a crowd while scrambling toward the sideline. Addison stabbed that one for a 1-yard score.

In all, Addison caught six passes for 111 yards while Justin Jefferson -- playing his first full game since Week 4 -- caught seven for 84 yards.

Mullens expressed regret about the second of his two interceptions, an attempt to throw the ball away under a heavy rush that ended up in the hands of defensive tackle B.J. Hill, but overall said: "Collectively, I was pleased with our performance."

Said O'Connell: "The biggest thing is Nick showed he can execute our offense and really move the football team. I think what we've got to continue to work through are those plays where we don't try to do too much."