        <
        >

          Lions QB Jared Goff throws 3 first-half TDs against Broncos

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNDec 16, 2023, 09:40 PM ET
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- After a scoreless first quarter between Detroit and Denver, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta broke the ice at 12:31 in the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown on Saturday night.

          After making the catch from quarterback Jared Goff, LaPorta made Denver's inside linebacker Josey Jewell miss on a tackle before finding his way into the end zone to put the Lions ahead 7-0.

          LaPorta tied Joseph Fauria's Lions' franchise record for a rookie tight end with his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, which was set in 2013. The last rookie tight end with more than seven receiving touchdowns in a season was Hunter Henry, who had eight with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016.

          Detroit stretched its lead to 14-0 about four minutes later on another touchdown pass by Goff, this time for 9 yards to running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

          Goff's third touchdown pass of the night came as the first half neared its end when he connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 15-yard TD.