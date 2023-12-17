Lions QB Jared Goff throws 3 first-half TDs against Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- After a scoreless first quarter between Detroit and Denver, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta broke the ice at 12:31 in the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown on Saturday night.

After making the catch from quarterback Jared Goff, LaPorta made Denver's inside linebacker Josey Jewell miss on a tackle before finding his way into the end zone to put the Lions ahead 7-0.

LaPorta tied Joseph Fauria's Lions' franchise record for a rookie tight end with his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, which was set in 2013. The last rookie tight end with more than seven receiving touchdowns in a season was Hunter Henry, who had eight with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016.

Detroit stretched its lead to 14-0 about four minutes later on another touchdown pass by Goff, this time for 9 yards to running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Goff's third touchdown pass of the night came as the first half neared its end when he connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 15-yard TD.