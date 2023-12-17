Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Not even veteran quarterback Jared Goff could escape the outside chatter and criticism surrounding the Detroit Lions after losing two of their previous games entering Saturday's primetime matchup against Denver.

After coughing up nine turnovers over a four-game stretch, Goff bounced back with five passing touchdowns to lead the Lions over Denver, 42-17, for their first 10-win season since 2014.

Goff also tied his career high in passing touchdowns set in Week 4 of 2018 against the Vikings.

"Every team goes through that, but our superpower is how we respond. And it starts with [head coach] Dan [Campbell] and goes to me and through the offense and the coordinators and the coaches and everybody," said Goff, who went 24-for-34 with 278 passing yards and no turnovers. "Our superpower is how we respond as a team, as a unit, as a group."

Goff added: "We've been through a lot of adversity as a group and a three-game lull where we won one of three is not the worst thing we've been through so being able to bounce back is something that we've prided ourselves on and tonight was a big one to bounce back with."

The Lions moved one step closer to clinching a postseason spot with big offensive contributions from third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta's three receiving touchdowns helped set a new franchise mark for rookie tight ends in a season (9) while Gibbs also finished with 11 carries for 100 rushing yards and a touchdown plus a receiving touchdown.

Gibbs felt that Goff set the tone throughout the week by commanding the offense during practice and challenging them to be better, especially coming off a 28-13 loss at Chicago last week.

"Jared's always the same guy, through the ups and downs he's always gonna be the same dude," Gibbs said. "Motivates us, always pushes us to be better. That's why I like him so much because he's always consistent."

St. Brown told ESPN that when Goff "gets in that zone it's over."

He was also able to bounce back from a season-low 23 receiving yards against the Bears with seven catches for 112 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. Since getting hot as a rookie, St. Brown had never experienced two games in a row like New Orleans and Chicago, where he combined for 70 receiving yards in two games.

"So, I was like I've got to turn up... My work ethic is the same, a part of me was like I can't go out sad," St. Brown said of responding to those two down performances. "I've got to go crazy. All week I was going hard with the same thing that I usually do. But it was about time as an offense that we started clicking."

St. Brown also described the 10th regular season win as a special one for the Lions as they'll try to close the regular season on a strong note with three games remaining.

"That's huge," St. Brown told ESPN. "Since I was a kid, thinking about the Lions, I thought of a team that these guys have a losing record then when I got here, we lost a lot, but to finally have 10 wins and be a part of it is special."