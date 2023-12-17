Pat McAfee breaks down how important Tyreek Hill is to the Dolphins and why his injury vs. the Titans was so confusing. (2:13)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, leaving the team without its most dynamic weapon in a pivotal divisional game.

Hill was limited to a season-low 47% of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. Hill was able to return but admitted he was in significant pain and was not able to cut and change directions like he normally can.

The NFL's leading receiver did not participate in any of the Dolphins' three practices this week. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he would allow Hill to dictate his availability, as long as it was also cleared by the team's medical trainers. After going through pregame warmups, the decision was made to let Hill rest for this week.

This will mark the first game Hill has missed since he was traded to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. His absence Sunday presents a challenge to a Dolphins team looking to win its first AFC East title since 2008. With a win over the Jets and a Buffalo Bills loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Miami's magic number to clinch the division would be just one.

His absence Sunday also puts his pursuit of the single-season NFL receiving yards record in jeopardy. Hill is also within striking distance of eclipsing 2,000 receiving yards in a single season for the first time in NFL history.

Miami's depth will be tested, as four other starters besides Hill landed on the inactive list.

Starting safeties Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott will not play with knee injuries and a concussion, respectively. Right guard Robert Hunt will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Xavien Howard is out after suffering a hip injury in last week's loss.

With linebackers Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips, center Connor Williams and left guard Isaiah Wynn all on injured reserve, nine starters in total will miss Sunday's game for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins will have running back De'Von Achane available. Miami's rookie running back had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury.