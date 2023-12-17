Adam Schefter details the Eagles marking Jalen Hurts as questionable for the game vs. the Seahawks with an illness. (1:30)

The Philadelphia Eagles are downgrading Jalen Hurts to questionable for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks after the quarterback's sickness worsened overnight, a source told ESPN.

Hurts still is harboring hopes of playing and is traveling to Seattle separately from the team to try to avoid getting anyone else sick, according to the source.

If Hurts is unable to play, the Eagles' backup quarterback is Marcus Mariota. There also are no assurances on the playing status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is questionable with a groin injury.

Hurts' chances of playing in Seattle were improved by the flexing of Eagles-Seahawks into "Monday Night Football" instead of the originally scheduled Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game. If the Eagles-Seahawks game were played Sunday as originally planned, Hurts would have had a tougher time playing.

Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday and did not have an official injury designation as of Sunday morning. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and also has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

The Eagles (10-3) hope to have Hurts under center Monday night against the reeling Seahawks (6-7), who have lost four straight games and started Drew Lock at quarterback last week with Smith sidelined.