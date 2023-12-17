Marcus Spears explains why he likes the Saints to take down the Giants in Week 15. (0:42)

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury.

Olave was a game-time decision after he injured his ankle last week against the Carolina Panthers. Olave missed all three of the Saints' practices this week in addition to two practices the prior week, when he had the flu.

This is the first missed game this season for Olave, who leads the Saints with 72 catches for 918 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints will also be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee). They'll get quarterback Taysom Hill and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed back in the lineup, as both are active today after missing time due to injury.

Shaheed, who has 33 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns, missed the past two games with a thigh contusion. Hill missed last week's game with foot and left hand injuries. Hill has six total touchdowns (four rushing, one passing, one receiving) this season.