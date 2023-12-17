Zach Wilson slides behind the line of scrimmage and takes a sack, he would leave the game on the next possession. (0:16)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The New York Jets' ever-changing quarterback situation took another bad turn Sunday during a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, as Zach Wilson was removed late in the second quarter with a concussion.

Initially, the reason for his departure was dehydration, according to the Jets. Trevor Siemian started the second half, at which time it was announced as a head injury for Wilson. The Jets later clarified that Wilson had a concussion.

Wilson was under siege from the outset, as the Jets' offensive line was overwhelmed by the Miami front. He was sacked on the fourth play (fumbling the ball away) and was checked for a concussion by the independent neurologist on the sideline. Wilson was cleared and returned to the game.

Hoping to build on last week's career-best day against the Houston Texans, Wilson took a beating and was sacked four times in only 16 dropbacks. All told, he was pressured 12 times.

Wilson came out with 1:03 left in the second quarter, with the Jets trailing 24-0. It capped a brutal day. On the Jets' first series, Wilson lost the fumble on a strip sack -- an ugly play in which he went backward in trying to escape. He was careless with the ball and coughed it up at the Jets' 1 yard line. Three plays later, the Dolphins scored to make it 7-0 -- and the game was pretty much over with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick completed only four of 11 passes for 26 yards, one week after throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win. He had seemed rejuvenated after a two-week benching, with coach Robert Saleh saying Wilson would start the remainder of the season.

Then there's the Aaron Rodgers question. Rodgers, three months removed from Achilles surgery, is likely to be medically cleared this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night. That doesn't mean Rodgers will play, however. It seems unlikely, especially with the Jets on the verge of mathematical elimination from the postseason.