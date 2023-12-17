Dallas Cowboys clinch playoff spot for third straight season

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb surprise a fan, who shows them the design on his prosthetic leg, which matches Dak's tattoos. (1:25)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Roughly 35 minutes before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot for a third straight year.

By virtue of losses by the Green Bay Packers (to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Atlanta Falcons (to the Carolina Panthers) and a win Saturday by the Detroit Lions (against the Denver Broncos), the Cowboys will be in the postseason.

But there is more on the line for the Cowboys than just a playoff spot.

At 10-3, they are in first place in the NFC East, thanks to a tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles. Should the Cowboys and Eagles win out, Philadelphia would win the NFC East based off a better conference record.

The division winner hosts at least one playoff game. The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and averaging 39.9 points per game at AT&T Stadium this season. They still have a chance to clinch homefield advantage in the NFC but would need the San Francisco 49ers and Eagles to lose one of their final games while Dallas wins out. The last time the Cowboys had homefield advantage was in 2016, quarterback Dak Prescott's rookie year.

The last time the Cowboys made the playoffs in at least three straight seasons was 1991-96, which included three Super Bowl wins.