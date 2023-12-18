Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had two bad mistakes in the first half Sunday night, but he bounced back on the Jaguars' first drive of the second half.

There was a miscommunication in the Baltimore Ravens secondary because receiver Jamal Agnew got 10 yards behind cornerback Arthur Maulet down the left sideline and Lawrence hit him in stride at the Baltimore 30-yard line.

Agnew put an inside move on safety Geno Stone at the 17-yard line and coasted into the end zone to complete the 65-yard touchdown to cut the Ravens' lead to 10-7.

The speedy Jamal Agnew goes 65 yards for a TD!



📺: #BALvsJAX on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb pic.twitter.com/VJuiqy60Db — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2023

It was the longest completion of Lawrence's three-year career and longest play for the Jaguars this season.

That redeemed the offense somewhat from a miserable first half in which the Jaguars became the first team in the last two seasons to get shut out in a first half despite four drives inside an opponents' 40-yard line, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Lawrence lost a fumble at the Ravens' 23 in the first half and mismanaged the last play of the half when instead of spiking the ball, he threw a short pass with no timeouts as the time expired.