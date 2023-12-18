        <
          Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) likely out for season

          John Harbaugh provides update on Keaton Mitchell (0:17)

          Ravens coach John Harbaugh announces in his postgame news conference that RB Keaton Mitchell has a season-ending injury. (0:17)

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterDec 17, 2023, 11:11 PM ET
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Promising Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a serious knee injury during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars and likely won't return this season, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

          Mitchell, an undrafted rookie who has taken over the starting job, was hurt when he was tripped from behind by Jaguars strong safety Andrew Wingard on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. After being helped to the sideline by the training staff, Mitchell was carted off the field.

          Before the injury, Mitchell had gained 73 yards on nine carries, providing the biggest plays in the running game.

          This isn't the first time that Baltimore has had to deal with an injury at running back. J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' featured back, tore his Achilles in the season opener.

          Without Mitchell, the Ravens relied on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

          The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth with Sunday night's win.