Ravens coach John Harbaugh announces in his postgame news conference that RB Keaton Mitchell has a season-ending injury. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Promising Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a serious knee injury during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars and likely won't return this season, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Mitchell, an undrafted rookie who has taken over the starting job, was hurt when he was tripped from behind by Jaguars strong safety Andrew Wingard on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. After being helped to the sideline by the training staff, Mitchell was carted off the field.

Before the injury, Mitchell had gained 73 yards on nine carries, providing the biggest plays in the running game.

This isn't the first time that Baltimore has had to deal with an injury at running back. J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' featured back, tore his Achilles in the season opener.

Without Mitchell, the Ravens relied on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth with Sunday night's win.