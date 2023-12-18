Should Mike Tomlin be on the hot seat in Pittsburgh? (1:25)

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to start Mason Rudolph at quarterback on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals but are leaving "the door ajar" for Kenny Pickett in case he is able to return from a high ankle sprain, coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.

The Steelers have lost two straight games with Mitch Trubisky starting in place of the injured Pickett to fall to 7-7. Rudolph replaced Trubisky in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Saturday.

They have lost three straight overall, starting with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals during which Pickett suffered the high ankle sprain for which he later underwent surgery.

Tomlin said Monday that Pickett's rehab is going well "but as I stand here today, Mason Rudolph is the guy with the ball." Tomlin said Pickett would be limited in practice this week.