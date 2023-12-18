Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss plans to try to play Sunday at Atlanta despite injuring a shoulder during Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

X-rays on the shoulder were negative and Moss must, in the words of a source, "see how [he] progresses through the week."

Moss did not return after getting hurt on a 16-yard scoring pass from Gardner Minshew in the second quarter. He broke the same arm during the preseason.

The loss of Moss in the first half was a big blow considering that starting running back Jonathan Taylor was already out with a thumb injury. But the Colts got a surprising pair of performances from their third- and fourth-string runners, with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combining for 157 rushing yards.

Goodson, a practice squad running back who had never had an NFL carry, teamed with Sermon to split 13 consecutive carries during a 70-yard fourth-quarter drive that demoralized the Steelers' defense.

Moss has 764 yards rushing on the season with five touchdowns.