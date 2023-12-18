Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Isiah Pacheco will be back in the Chiefs' lineup for their Week 16 game after sitting out the past two weeks because of shoulder surgery, coach Andy Reid said Monday.

"He'll be good to go this week unless there's further setback,'' Reid said. "Right now, everything's positive for him to go and he really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go, so it was just a matter of being [cautious] on it.''

The Chiefs will play in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid referred to Pacheco's surgery as a cleanup procedure. He had surgery on the same shoulder during the offseason. Pacheco was with the Chiefs last week for walk-through practices and meetings.

Before missing the last two games Pacheco was fifth in the NFL in rushing with 779 yards. He also has caught 33 passes and scored seven touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon shared the featured back position in Pacheco's absence. Each caught a touchdown pass and McKinnon also threw for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots.