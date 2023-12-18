Open Extended Reactions

The New York Jets are eliminated, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't. Not yet, anyway.

With the clock ticking on a decision, Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated Monday the four-time MVP wants to play again this season, but the coach adamantly refused to comment on whether Rodgers will see the field again.

"Aaron wants to play; let's not confuse that one," Saleh told reporters. "That's why he's been working so hard to get back. His willingness to play, even if he's not 100%, is at the forefront of his mind. He wants to go, but ... until he's actually cleared, I'm not going to talk about it with anybody."

It seems unlikely that Rodgers, only 3½ months removed from Achilles surgery, will see action over the final three games. But out of respect for Rodgers, who is months ahead of a typical recovery from a torn Achilles, the Jets will let the process play out.

Rodgers' 21-day practice window closes Wednesday, which means the Jets must activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. He's likely to be medically cleared, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend, but that doesn't mean he will suit up.

On Tuesday, the Jets will confer with team doctors and with Rodgers' surgeon, Los Angeles-based orthopedist Neal ElAttrache, according to Saleh. The two sides have been in communication throughout his entire rehab.

"There's a lot of steps there and then, obviously, there's got to be a discussion with Aaron in terms of what the next step would be and the comfort level of everybody on board," said Saleh, adding that he still considers Rodgers in the rehab program. "So, it's not something that's made in a vacuum, but all the right conversations would be had."

The Jets (5-9) were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which could have a huge bearing on the decision. Rodgers has said it wouldn't "make a ton of sense" to play at less than 100% if there were no playoff implications.

That said, Rodgers ramped up his practice regimen last week even though he has yet to participate in 11-on-11 drills. He has impressed teammates and coaches with his agility in quarterback drills and 7-on-7 periods. Last Friday, he created a buzz by taking a rep on the scout-team defense and making a leaping interception.

Of course, it's a long way from the controlled environment of the practice field to an actual game. Pass protection is a major issue for the Jets, who have allowed 61 sacks, the league's second-highest total.

For weeks, Rodgers has been targeting Dec. 24 against the Washington Commanders as a potential return game. Some teammates, noting Rodgers' competitiveness, believe he wants to shock the world by making the quickest return from Achilles surgery in NFL history. But at least one teammate wants him to err on the side of caution.

"In my opinion, it doesn't make sense to come back," cornerback D.J. Reed told ESPN last Friday. "You might as well just let the Achilles heal and be ready for next year at 100%. ... It's high risk, low reward, in my opinion. You've definitely got to be smart, especially with an Achilles injury."

What the Jets might do is activate Rodgers on Wednesday, but not play him in a game. It would allow him to keep practicing with the team. The downside is that he'd take up a spot on the 53-man roster.

In the meantime, the Jets still don't have a starter this week. The job belongs to Zach Wilson, but he's in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury on Sunday, the team said. If Wilson isn't cleared, the Jets will start Trevor Siemian against the Commanders.

Siemian replaced Wilson in the second quarter, with the Jets down, 24-0, and struggled to move the offense. He threw two interceptions and completed 14 of 26 passes for 110 yards. Brett Rypien would be the backup.