The Baltimore Ravens picked up a major victory in Week 15, dispatching the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road under the Sunday night lights.

They did so with help from defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who tied an NFL record for most consecutive games with a half-sack or more. After the game, Lamar Jackson joked that he deserved compensation for his role as Madubuike's hype man throughout the season.

Jackson's quip leads Week 14's top quotes from around the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Madubuike's sack makes it 11 straight games that the defensive tackle has registered at least half of a sack. According to Madubuike, Jackson has been pushing him to be great all season -- something that the Ravens' quarterback joked about after the game:

"He owe me some money."

It took some late heroics for the Seahawks to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, with Lock throwing the game-winning score with just 28 seconds left. The Seahawks' backup quarterback was emotional in his postgame interview describing the moment:

"I'll remember that playcall for the rest of my life."

One of Week 15's most stressful endings came in the Brown's contest with the Chicago Bears, with Cleveland's go-ahead field goal nearly being negated by a Bears Hail Mary. The desperation heave bounced out of the hands of Darnell Mooney, though, allowing Cleveland to snag a game-ending interception. After the game, Njoku commented on the stressful nature of the game's final play:

"I damn near s--- myself, dog."

The Bengals picked up their third consecutive win with Browning under center Saturday, with the former backup leading Cincinnati past the Minnesota Vikings. Browning is plenty familiar with Minnesota, having played for the Vikings for the first few years of his career. Following the win, he had a message for his old squad.

"They should've never cut me."

A late field goal nudged the Panthers past the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, giving Carolina its second win of the season. Brown noted after the game that despite Atlanta having four more wins on the season, the result put the two teams in a similar spot looking toward the playoffs.

"The Falcons are going on vacation just like we are."

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton

Not much went right for the Broncos on Saturday night, as the Detroit Lions scored 42 points en route to a blowout victory. Tensions on the Denver sideline seemed to come to a head at the end of the third quarter, when TV cameras showed Payton giving quarterback Russell Wilson an earful after a promising drive stalled out at the 1-yard line. After the game, though, Payton wouldn't give any specifics about the exchange.

"What I talk with Russell about is none of your business."