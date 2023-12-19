Sean Stellato explains to Pat McAfee his inspiration for becoming an agent and gives props to Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, one of his clients. (1:09)

Tommy DeVito made good on an apparent agreement with a New Jersey-based pizzeria to make an appearance on Tuesday after the restaurant announced it had to cancel the event because the New York Giants quarterback doubled his appearance fee.

Coniglio's Old Fashioned pizzeria announced on social media on Sunday that it would no longer be hosting DeVito after the restaurant "received word from his agent that his appearance fee would be doubling" from $10,000 to $20,000. According to an Instagram post by Coniglio's, agent Sean Stellato raised the appearance fee after DeVito led the Giants to a comeback victory over the Packers on "Monday Night Football" last week.

However, after the story gained traction on social media, DeVito made an unpaid appearance at the pizzeria Tuesday afternoon, according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

Stellato contended that the pizza shop did not have a contract with DeVito, telling Rovell that they "didn't raise the price, because nothing was ever agreed to." But Nino Coniglio, the pizzeria's owner, fired back in a response to Rovell, saying: "We agreed in principle to terms -- two hours, 250 autographs and $10,000, and then the agent couldn't be reached. He reached back out after Monday's game to tell us the price was now $20,000."

All's well that ends well, though, as Coniglio's reposted a picture of Nino and DeVito sharing a slice on their Instagram story.

DeVito and Stellato have basked in newfound fame amid the undrafted rookie's success as the Giants' unlikely starting quarterback. DeVito, who began the season on the practice squad, helped revive the Giants' faint playoff hopes by leading them to a three-game winning streak punctuated by his game-winning drive on Dec. 11 against the Packers.

DeVito has become an overnight sensation as Giants teammates and fans have embraced the celebration of his Italian heritage, highlighted by his now-signature hand gesture with pinched fingers in the air.

The New Orleans Saints, however, ended the Giants' winning streak by handing them a blowout loss on Sunday and some Saints players poked fun at the quarterback by mocking the hand gesture after sacking him during Sunday's lopsided loss.

Despite his struggles in New Orleans, DeVito will remain the starting quarterback when the Giants (5-9) visit the rival Eagles (10-4) on Christmas Day.