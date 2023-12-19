Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Texans already have three quarterbacks on the roster. However, rookie C.J. Stroud is still in the concussion protocol after a hit from Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Texans' 30-6 loss on Dec. 10.

Stroud didn't practice last week and missed Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Case Keenum replaced Stroud and went 23-of-36 for 229 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception as the Texans won 19-16 in overtime to move to 8-6.

The signing of Boyle signals that Stroud, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft, could miss more practice time and Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and that the Texans need an extra quarterback on the roster to practice.

Boyle, 29, started two games for the Jets and went 0-2 while throwing for 360 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions before being benched in his second start against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network first reported the signing.