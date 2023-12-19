Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Jake Browning said his one regret following the team's recent win over the Minnesota Vikings was how it turned into a "revenge game" for him following his postgame comments.

After the 27-24 victory, Browning looked into one of the team's cameras and yelled, 'They shouldn't have f---ing cut me,' a reference to the Vikings waiving him in 2021 after two years on their practice squad.

His reaction went viral, and Browning, who had downplayed any revenge factor leading up to his fourth career start, discussed his departure from the Vikings at length afterward -- saying he was waived in 2021 without being informed of the decision.

"I guess my biggest regret was that game turned into my revenge game, when in reality there were so many things that went into getting that win," Browning said Tuesday. "Making sure it's acknowledged it wasn't just my revenge game; it was a great team win."

Browning was 29-of-42 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and made some key throws down the stretch to help the Bengals (8-6) beat his former club.

He made it a point Tuesday to highlight plays by his teammates -- as well as some of his own errors -- that impacted the game.

Browning pointed out defensive stops on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in overtime to keep the Vikings from potentially getting into field goal position. He singled out receiver Tee Higgins' acrobatic 21-yard touchdown catch to force overtime. Browning also lamented his fourth-quarter interception that led to a Vikings field goal.

The reasoning for Tuesday's exposition, he said, was his belief that quarterbacks get too much credit and blame for outcomes.

"It's not that I don't think I'm playing well," Browning said. "I just want to make sure that it's highlighted that a lot goes into it and that the team aspect of it doesn't get lost just because I fully lost my mind and broke a helmet and all that."

Browning said he wanted to move past the Vikings game, acknowledging that the NFL can provide humbling moments at any given time.

His teammates, however, knew how much Browning wanted to get that win against Minnesota, whether he said it or not.

"From a guy with experience like that, I know where he's coming from and how much that win meant to him," said cornerback Mike Hilton, who signed with the Bengals in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We wanted to get him that one."

Hilton smiled and said his first game against his old team was a bit personal. Now, however, it's all about competing against an AFC North rival.

The Bengals next face the Steelers (7-7) on Saturday.