PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles guard Landon Dickerson is having thumb surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss their upcoming game against the New York Giants, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Dickerson played 68 of a possible 69 offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He came out for one play due to an equipment malfunction. Rookie Tyler Steen replaced him and is a candidate to take over at left guard should Dickerson miss time.

Starting right guard Cam Jurgens (pec) is also dealing with an injury. Sua Opeta started in his absence against the Seahawks.

Dickerson, 25, ranks first among interior linemen in ESPN's run block win rate metric (81%) and is fifth in pass block win rate (96%). His surgery was first reported by NFL Network.

The Eagles are looking to break out of a three-game slide against New York. The slumping offense has been held under 20 points in each of those games.