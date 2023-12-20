Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The last time Taylor Heinicke found out he was going to become the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, it came in a text message he saw when he woke up. This time around, it was a little more conventional.

It came during a Monday afternoon phone call.

Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder for two games before the team's November bye. When coach Arthur Smith went back to Ridder, he said it was for the rest of the season. But Wednesday he named Heinicke the starter the rest of the way and gave the same reason multiple times.

"Where we're at right now as a team, we feel like Taylor gives us the best chance right now," Smith said. "Those are the decisions you make."

The veteran, who has been in this situation in prior stops during his eight-year NFL career, said nothing much will change.

"When my number's called, I go out there and I'm the starter," Heinicke said. "And I do the same thing when I'm a backup. I go talk to guys if they don't see something. When Des was playing, if a receiver ran the wrong route or if they are confused about something, I'll go talk to him.

"And it's the same thing as a starter. I just think it's a different person playing."

Smith made the decision after Ridder had another game with a crucial turnover -- a fourth-quarter, red zone interception -- and two other bungled snaps which led to fumbles, though the Falcons recovered both times.

Smith was quick to say he didn't want to put all the blame on Ridder for the switch and that he believes "the journey isn't over" for the second-year quarterback. But he also made clear part of the reason for the switch came down to ball security and "not putting things at risk."

Ridder completed 63.3% of his passes this season for 2,528 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 51 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns - but he fumbled 11 times.

Ridder has more red zone turnovers (six) than any other player in the NFL this season. He also has more turnovers (18) in his career than he has touchdowns responsible for (17) or starts (16). He will remain the team's backup quarterback, Smith said, instead of demoting him to third-string behind Logan Woodside, who will continue to be the team's No. 3 quarterback.

Smith said how Ridder handled the first time he was pulled from the lineup gives him the confidence Ridder can handle it this time as well.

"Not being the starter, he handled it like you would expect somebody that cares about their job and is a pro," Smith said. "That's what's going to tell you everything. You're a coach, player, when things aren't going the way you want, how you handle things, adversity, right?

"So his history and how he's been the last couple days."

That includes the hours after the demotion, when both he and Heinicke attended the Falcons' offensive line's Christmas party together. They talked through some stuff, Heinicke said, but ultimately they were able to forget about it had have a good time.

"We're there for each other," Heinicke said. "So him being that young and kind of going through this type of year, it would be tough. I know in my position, my second year in the league, it would mess with me a little bit.

"So just make sure I'm there for him and he's handled it really great."

That includes the weekly Tuesday meeting the quarterbacks had with other players. Ridder has led the meetings all season -- including during his first demotion -- and Heinicke said that has remained the same despite Ridder being benched again.

Heinicke said he felt those have run smoothly, so no reason for him to take it over.

In three games this season, Heinicke has completed 55.4% of his passes for three touchdowns and an interception.

This position, though, is one he's been in before. In prior stops in Carolina and Washington, due to injury or subpar play from the starter, Heinicke has stepped in. He's 12-14-1 as a starter in his career, completing 63.2% of his passes for 6,243 yards, 37 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He's also run 106 times for 532 yards and two touchdowns.

He also spent the 2019 season out of the NFL, a memory he still keeps close. When he was away from the game, he told himself if he ever got back, he would prioritize fun and playing without forcing things. He recalled that Wednesday.

His primary goal is to try and help the Falcons reach the postseason. Atlanta needs to potentially win out against the Colts, Bears and Saints and possibly get help to make the playoffs.

So does he view this three-game stretch as an audition for 2024 either in Atlanta, where he's under contract, or elsewhere?

"I've thought about that in the past and I think it hindered how I played," Heinicke said. "Trying to make some big plays and force some balls in there for some interceptions. I think, again, you go out there, take it a play at a time.

"If your sole goal is to win and you win, that's gonna take care of everything else."