Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, will play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday.

"Olave is good to go," Allen said.

He leads the Saints with 72 catches for 918 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints will be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk for the second straight game due to recurring knee issues. Ramczyk has been declared out and will not travel to California.

"He's been battling through this for a few seasons now," Allen said.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas also will not play this week. Both players were eligible to return from injured reserve this week but the Saints opted not to open the practice window during the short week.

Allen did not give a timetable for either player's return but said both were still going through the rehab process.