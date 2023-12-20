        <
        >

          Saints' Chris Olave to return from ankle injury, play vs. Rams

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterDec 20, 2023, 03:03 PM ET
            Close
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
            Follow on X

          New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, will play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday.

          "Olave is good to go," Allen said.

          He leads the Saints with 72 catches for 918 yards and four touchdowns.

          The Saints will be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk for the second straight game due to recurring knee issues. Ramczyk has been declared out and will not travel to California.

          "He's been battling through this for a few seasons now," Allen said.

          Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas also will not play this week. Both players were eligible to return from injured reserve this week but the Saints opted not to open the practice window during the short week.

          Allen did not give a timetable for either player's return but said both were still going through the rehab process.