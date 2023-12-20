Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol after missing Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

Stroud sustained the concussion in the team's 30-6 Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.

When Ryans was asked if Stroud's injury could end his season, he said, "No."

"Each concussion is different. It takes a different amount of time for each person to heal," Ryans told reporters Wednesday. "He's just going through the protocol just like everyone else has. The most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy."

Quarterback Case Keenum started in replace of Stroud during the Texans' 19-16 overtime win against the Titans on Sunday.

Stroud didn't practice Wednesday. A day earlier, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the No. 2 pick is unlikely to play this weekend against the Cleveland Browns (9-5).

The Texans (8-6) currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the AFC. They're also in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South.