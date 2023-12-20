Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended four games last month for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, was back on the practice field Wednesday.

By rule, Jackson can participate in practices, meetings and other team functions on a roster exemption until Monday. If the Broncos formally elevate him to the roster before Monday, including at any time before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, they will have to release a player to make room.

Coach Sean Payton said after Wednesday's practice that no decision had been made about whether or not Jackson would be moved to the roster before Sunday or what his role in the defense would be if he is.

Safety P.J. Locke has played in all six games missed by Jackson and has started in five of them. Locke has had an interception, three sacks and two forced fumbles in those games.

"We'll figure out how we're going to handle it relative to this week,'' Payton said.

Jackson has been suspended twice this season, for a total of six games. The four-game suspension was handed down by the NFL after his hit on quarterback Josh Dobbs in a Nov. 19 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson was not penalized on the play and played all 74 of the defense's snaps that day. However, it was his first game back from a reduced two-game suspension for his hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave for which he was ejected.

In all, Jackson has been ejected from two games this season, forfeited $559,889 in salary for the four-game suspension and another $279,000 for the two-game ban. He also has been fined $89,670 for other unnecessary roughness penalties.

Jackson, who has consistently said he wants "clarity'' from the NFL in how some plays will be officiated, has met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during his most recent suspension.

"I was told that I'm responsible for the offensive guys' protection,'' Jackson said at a recent charitable event for his foundation in the days after his meeting with Goodell. "So, I'm not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them as well. And I'm not really sure what I do moving forward as playing this game."