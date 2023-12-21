Pat McAfee goes in depth on why he loves Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to make a run this season. (2:18)

McAfee: Lamar, Ravens need to be in prime time more often (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In Baltimore's much-anticipated Monday night showdown at the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens will be underdogs for just the second time this season. That role didn't sit well with some inside the locker room of the team that's tied for the best record in the NFL.

"We feel a little disrespected by that," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

The Ravens (11-3) are currently 5.5-point underdogs to the 49ers (11-3), according to ESPN Bet. This would be the second-largest underdog role of quarterback Lamar Jackson's six-year career.

Jackson and Baltimore were a seven-point underdog at the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. The Ravens lost to the Chiefs in what was Jackson's fourth career NFL start.

"I don't want them to pick us," Jackson said. "I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

Jackson has been favored in 62 of 75 career regular season starts (82.6%). He is 9-4 (.692) outright as an underdog.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the size of the spread against San Francisco "hurt my feelings a little bit."

"I was surprised to see that," Humphrey said. "But I definitely want to make that are incorrect for sure. And hopefully some people lose some money betting with them and make some money better with us."

The only time Baltimore was not favored this season was Week 2 at Cincinnati. The Ravens upset the Bengals, 27-24.

"I'm betting on us 10 out of 10 times," Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith said. "I don't really care too much about others' opinions."

Underdogs have won the past seven games on Monday Night Football. It's the longest streak of underdogs winning outright in Monday Night Football history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Asked if being underdogs will be used in his messaging to the players, Ravens coach John Harbaugh smiled and said, "It was mentioned, sure."

The Ravens have a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins (10-4) for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore can clinch its first AFC North title in four years with a win at the 49ers and a loss or tie by the Cleveland Browns, who play at the Houston Texans.