EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sunday's 24-6 loss in New Orleans was something that seemed all too familiar for the New York Giants. It was the same old story -- a barrage of sacks allowed, an incompetent offense, the lack of a pass rush all led to a blowout loss.

The defeat ended any dream of a miracle playoff berth. It also slowed the Tommy DeVito train and reestablished talk of potentially taking a quarterback in the draft. It took the air out of these final three games, including this week's matchup on Christmas Day with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants (5-9) now have a 0.1% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics. More notably at this point, they have a 58% chance of a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They're even still in the running for a top-two pick and will be heavy underdogs in each of their final three games against the Los Angeles Rams and Eagles, who they play twice.

The Giants will be playing the Eagles for little more than pride and draft positioning Monday afternoon with the entire nation watching the primetime game.

"We're all pros. Get ready to play. That is our job," coach Brian Daboll said. "Look forward to the opportunity to play [Monday]."

There is still plenty for DeVito to play for in the final three weeks.

This is a rivalry the Eagles have dominated for years. They've won 16 of the last 19 matchups. Philadelphia is an organization the Giants have been chasing for much of the past decade, especially this offseason after the 38-7 playoff loss in Philadelphia earlier this year.

"There's a talent gap there that we need to close," general manager Joe Schoen said about the entire NFC East, and specifically the Eagles, after last season.

So far, it doesn't look promising. But these teams do meet twice in the final three weeks.

If DeVito can produce a strong performance and victory in Philadelphia, it would drive up his stock considerably. How could he not be looked at differently if he's able to do something that few Giants quarterbacks have done in recent years? How could it not open eyes with a second huge performance in three weeks in front of the entire nation.

DeVito wasn't great against the Saints, but he also wasn't terrible. That loss can hardly be pegged solely on him with the entire offense struggling. The line allowed quick pressure and seven sacks. His top three receivers dropped three passes in the first half alone.

The unlikely rookie starter has still thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception in the first five starts of his career. A win over the Eagles would be a massive addition to his growing list of accomplishments, and would only reignite DeVito mania. It would be such an achievement that it would likely give him an opportunity to potentially be the Giants' starter next season.

The alternative is that DeVito flops like most Giants quarterbacks have done against the more talented Eagles over the past decade and this story fades away with the 2023 calendar year.

DeVito said a win would be "huge." It would be an incredible addition to his resume.

"I never played against the Eagles before in the league, so my slate at the moment is 0-0," DeVito said. "So I look forward to going out and trying to be 1-0."

Daboll was quick to point out on multiple occasions Wednesday that the Eagles "got a lot of talent" on their football team. The Eagles are 12-point favorites on Monday.

But pride remains at stake for the Giants, who lost three times to Philadelphia last season, including the 31-point drubbing in the postseason.

That playoff loss last season still resonates.

"Yeah, I mean, without a doubt," linebacker Micah McFadden said. "Whenever you get knocked out of the playoffs like that -- obviously, we don't think about the past too much, kind of focus on what's ahead of us, but that definitely stung a little bit to get knocked out by a team in your division."

It won't feel much better if this disappointing season ends with two more losses to their bitter rivals and proves the gap is even greater than they thought.