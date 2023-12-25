Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift's latest showing at Arrowhead Stadium could be a sign that "Christmas Must Be Something More."

The singer-songwriter was spotted at the venue Monday to support Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders.

She arrived with Santa and donned a red top with a black plaid skirt for the holiday matchup.

Monday marks Swift's fourth consecutive appearance at a Chiefs game. Kansas City is 5-2 when she has attended, with wins against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The team's two losses were to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Kelce has totaled 49 catches for 627 yards and two touchdowns, which averages out to seven catches and 89.6 yards per game when Swift is present.

The tight end's biggest game was against the Chargers, where he went for 12 catches, 179 yards and a touchdown. It was also the last time he reached the end zone.

Without Swift in attendance, he has 36 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns, which averages out to six catches and 50 yards per game.