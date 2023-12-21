Open Extended Reactions

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions are back for 2024 with a new event that is likely to grab the attention of offensive and defensive linemen: tug-of-war.

The revamped Pro Bowl Games return for the second consecutive year, scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida. The centerpiece of the weekend remains the Sunday afternoon flag-football competitions, but the NFL has announced the slate of accompanying skills competitions set to take place over two days.

The tug-of-war competition is an attempt to feature the linemen who might not be as involved in the flag-football aspect of the event. Teams of five players from the AFC and NFC will be positioned over a foam pit in a best-of-three competition. Like all the skills challenges, the winning team will win points toward the overall Pro Bowl Games championship that is tabulated at the conclusion of all events.

The 10 skills competitions will include many events that will look familiar, including precision passing, dodgeball, the kick-tac-toe kicking competition and the gridiron gauntlet relay.

The NFL is employing A. Smith & Co. Productions for the skills competitions. The company has produced shows like "American Ninja Warrior" and "The Titan Games," both of which involve physical competitions.

Tackle football was eliminated from the Pro Bowl starting with last season, with the NFL attempting to renew interest from players and to promote a more competitive environment around the event. Injury concerns were leading players to either opt out of the game or -- for those who did play -- avoid collisions.

The league considered the reimagined event a success and plans to continue with the format for the foreseeable future.