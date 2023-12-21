Pat McAfee loves what he is seeing from Jake Browning and likens Browning's mentality to Joe Burrow's. (1:30)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not play in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his shoulder injury, coach Zac Taylor said Thursday.

Chase suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder during an overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings last week. He had been considered day-to-day but had not practiced this week.

On the season, Chase has 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns. He is 19 catches shy of tying T.J. Houshmandzadeh's team record of 112, which was set in 2007.

The Bengals (8-6) enter Week 16 as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, but they are tied with three other teams for two wild-card berths. The Steelers (7-7) are a game back of a playoff bid.